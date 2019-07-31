Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, July 31
All Headlines 09:17 July 31, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Follow-up on N. Korea's missile launches
-- Parliamentary delegation's visit to Japan
-- FM travels to Bangkok for regional forum
Economy & Finance
-- Samsung Electronics Q2 earnings report
-- June industrial output data
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)
