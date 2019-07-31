Seoul stocks open almost flat
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened nearly flat Wednesday after a limited rebound in the previous session as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of Japan's plan to exclude Seoul from its list of trusted trading partners and a series of corporate earnings reports.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.67 point, or 0.03 percent, to reach 2,039.35 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Japan, which implemented export restrictions on three industrial materials bound to South Korea early this month, is expected to expand the restrictions to other areas this week at the earliest.
Top cap Samsung Electronics moved down 2.1 percent, after announcing its net profit tumbled 53.1 percent in the second quarter on-year due to weak memory chip prices and a slump in the mobile business.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 0.13 percent, and LG Display nose-dived 9.21 percent.
Carmakers started bearish as well, with Hyundai Motor falling 0.78 percent and its sister company Kia Motors losing 0.41 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 1.03 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.30 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.70 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
4
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Japan likely to pass bill striking S. Korea off export whitelist: ministry
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S. sanctions N. Korean over ties to WMD program