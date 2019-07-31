Banks' lending rates dip to 20-month low in June
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Lending rates on bank loans continued to trend lower last month, falling to a 20-month low, in apparent anticipation of a rate cut by the Bank of Korea that came the following month, central bank data showed Wednesday.
The average interest rate on loans extended by banks came to 3.49 percent in June, down 0.13 percentage point from a month before, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading marks the lowest since October 2017, when the average rate stood at 3.46 percent.
The average lending rate has been on a steady decline since February, three months after the BOK raised its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent.
The central bank slashed the key rate back to 1.50 percent in the latest rate-setting policy board meeting on July 18.
The drop in the average lending rate also comes amid continued government efforts to curb the rise in household debts.
In June, the average lending rate for businesses came to 3.58 percent, down 0.09 percentage point from the previous month, while that of households dropped 0.24 percentage point to 3.25 percent over the cited period.
The average rate on all outstanding loans came to 3.68 percent as of end-June, down 0.03 percentage point from a month earlier, according to BOK.
The gap between the interest rates paid and charged by banks narrowed to 2.75 percent in June as the average rate paid fresh savings dropped 0.07 percentage point to 1.79 percent.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
3
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
-
5
(3rd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion by its warplane was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
5
(ROUNDUP) Bolton meets top S. Korean officials amid Seoul-Tokyo trade spat, air intrusion row
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Japan likely to pass bill striking S. Korea off export whitelist: ministry
-
5
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS