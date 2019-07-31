BLACKPINK's 'Ddu-du Ddu-du' gets 1st K-pop group record of 900 mln YouTube views
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's 2018 song "Ddu-du Ddu-du" has hit the milestone of 900 million YouTube views, becoming the first music video by a K-pop group to do so, its management agency said Wednesday.
The addictive, stylish music video hit the 900 million record late Tuesday, slightly more than one year after its release in June last year, according to YG Entertainment.
It makes BLACKPINK the only K-pop act that has achieved the feat so far and "Ddu-du Ddu-du" the most viewed music video by a K-pop group on YouTube, YG said.
The four-piece girl group is one of the most prominent record breakers on the K-pop scene.
Another of the act's music videos, "Kill This Love," released in April, has garnered more than 500 million YouTube views so far, recording the feat in the shortest time span ever for any K-pop act.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
4
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Japan likely to pass bill striking S. Korea off export whitelist: ministry
-
5
(2nd LD) U.S. sanctions N. Korean over ties to WMD program