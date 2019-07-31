KB Financial teams up with U.S. accelerator for S. Korean startups
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean banking group, said Wednesday it has signed an agreement with Plug and Play, a Silicon Valley-based accelerator that mentors early-stage startups, to support local venture firms.
The agreement is expected to help bring South Korean startups to global markets, KB Financial said in a statement.
KB Financial will also fund local startups if they are chosen by Plug and Play for an early-stage investment program.
KB Financial Chairman Yoon Jong-kyu said in the statement that the banking group will spare no efforts for local startups to make inroads into overseas markets.
Established in 2006, Plug and Play has signed partnerships with about 300 corporate clients and 1,100 startups worldwide, according to the statement.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
3
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Defense ministry dismisses Japan's claim over Dokdo, vows stern response
-
5
(3rd LD) Russia says airspace intrusion by its warplane was not intended: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
2
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
5
(ROUNDUP) Bolton meets top S. Korean officials amid Seoul-Tokyo trade spat, air intrusion row
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Japan likely to pass bill striking S. Korea off export whitelist: ministry
-
5
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS