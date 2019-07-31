S. Korean parliamentary delegation visits Japan over trade row
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- A group of South Korean lawmakers began a two-day visit to Japan Wednesday to help resolve a bilateral spat sparked by Japan's curbs on high-tech exports early this month.
The 10-member delegation will meet political leaders and urge Japan not to expand the trade dispute by going ahead with its plan to drop South Korea from a list of 27 preferential trade partners.
"We will have sincere discussions about measures, including suspending the removal of Korea from the whitelist, so that our talks could be conveyed to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," Rep. Suh Chung-won, an independent who is heading the delegation, told reporters at Gimpo International Airport before leaving for Japan.
Japan began to impose tighter controls on July 4 on exports to Korea of three industrial materials used in chips and display panels. South Korea views it as retaliation for Seoul court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of wartime forced labor.
Japan is expected to decide to deprive South Korea of the whiltelist status during a Cabinet meeting Friday. The removal would allow the government to broadly restrict exports to Korea, by requiring Japanese exporters to seek a license case by case for hundreds of items that could be used in producing weapons.
"If the delisting occurs, it would have a great ripple effect and a catastrophic result," he said. "We will sincerely request the two countries take more time and foreign affairs chiefs meet and make efforts so that the problem will not spread further," Suh said.
The delegation plans to meet powerful politicians in Japan, including Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP); Fukushiro Nukaga of the same party, a co-head of the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union; and Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the Komeito party, LDP's coalition partner.
