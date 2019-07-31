Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cheong Wa Dae convenes NSC meeting over N.K. missile test

All Headlines 11:22 July 31, 2019

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday convened a National Security Council (NSC) session over North Korea's firing of short-range ballistic missiles.

Earlier in the day, the North fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. They flew some 250 kilometers, marking the second such launch in less than a week.

Chung Eui-yong, the national security adviser, presided over the meeting of the NSC standing committee, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

"At an emergency NSC meeting, North Korea's missile launches and the current security situation will be discussed," Ko Min-jung, presidential spokesperson, told a press briefing.

"Intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are analyzing (details about the firing)," she said. "The South Korean military is monitoring the situation and maintaining its (defense) posture."

President Moon Jae-in is receiving real-time reports from the military. His office is operating an emergency response mode.

On Thursday, the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the same area into the East Sea in its first launch since May. The missiles, presumed to be the North's version of Russia's Iskander, flew some 600 kilometers.

North Korea said last week its firing was a "solemn warning" against South Korea over Seoul's planned joint military drills with the U.S. and its purchase of U.S. fighter jets.

This image, captured from footage of Yonhap News TV, shows South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Cheong Wa Dae #NK missile test
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!