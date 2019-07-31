N.K.'s limiting of submarine operational waters a message to U.S.: pro-Pyongyang paper
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is believed to have decided to limit the operational waters of a newly built submarine to the East Sea in consideration of the resumption of nuclear talks with the United States, a pro-Pyongyang newspaper said Wednesday.
Last week, North Korea said that leader Kim Jong-un inspected the new submarine, which will "perform its duty in the operational waters of the East Sea," adding that its deployment is "near at hand."
The Japan-based Choson Sinbo said the North Korean state media's mention of the submarine's deployment location is noteworthy, claiming that it was a "message" to Washington with the resumption of their negotiations in mind.
"Whatever weapons are loaded on the new submarine, the U.S. will for now be able to give a sigh of relief as its operational waters have been decided as the East Sea," the newspaper said.
The paper said the disclosure of the deployment location is "an expression of commitment to sincerely implement the Singapore declaration" signed by Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump in June last year and that it is incorrect to say the North's move was a low-level provocation against Washington.
Kim's inspection of the new submarine came less than a month after he held a surprise meeting with Trump at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom and agreed to resume their working-level talks on denuclearization.
The talks were expected to resume in mid-July but they have not taken place yet.
On Wednesday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, the second such launch in less than a week.
When North Korea fired missiles last week, U.S. remained upbeat about the prospect for the talks, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo describing the North's move as a negotiating tactic that allows the talks to move forward.
According to U.S. news reports, North Korean and U.S. officials held a secret meeting at Panmunjom last week, where the North Koreans expressed a willingness to resume working-level nuclear talks in the near future.
