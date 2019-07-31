Seoul shares trade lower late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Wednesday morning as investors took to the sidelines amid the growing trade row between Seoul and Tokyo, with a much-awaited rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 23.69 points, or 1.16 percent, to 2,014.99 as of 11:20 a.m.
The Japanese government is widely expected to deliver a final decision on expanding export regulations against Asia's No. 4 economy this week at the earliest, on top of the existing export curb on three industrial materials vital for the semiconductor and display industries.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's planned rate-setting meeting this week also induced investors to sit on the sidelines.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics plunged 2.9 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surrendered 4.18 percent. LG Electronics lost 4.15 percent, and LG Display decreased a whopping 7.62 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion also slid 4.52 percent, and Samsung BioLogics fell 1.63 percent. Hanmi Pharmaceutical shed 3.61 percent.
Top flag carrier Korean Air Lines fell 2.88 percent, and Asiana Airlines moved down 3.02 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.25 won against the U.S. greenback, down 0.65 won from the previous session.
