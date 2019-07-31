S. Korea, Japan to hold FM talks in Bangkok amid trade row
All Headlines 15:30 July 31, 2019
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan will hold one-on-one talks in Bangkok on the sidelines of a regional security forum, amid a deepening trade row over Tokyo's export restrictions, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The meeting, set for Thursday on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum, will mark the first time that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, will have met since Japan slapped export restrictions against South Korea in a row over wartime forced labor.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
