(2nd LD) S. Korea, Japan to hold FM talks in Bangkok amid trade row
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan will hold one-on-one talks in Bangkok on Thursday on the sidelines of a regional security forum, the foreign ministry said, amid deepening tensions over Tokyo's retaliatory measures in a row over wartime forced labor.
The meeting, set to take place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), will be the first time that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, have met since Japan slapped export restrictions on South Korea in a row over wartime forced labor.
Upon arriving in Bangkok on Wednesday, Kang pledged to make every effort to not let bilateral ties take a turn for the worse.
"I am going to tell them that relations should never come to a devastating end," she told reporters.
The meeting will take place one day before Japan holds a Cabinet meeting at which it is likely to pass a bill striking Seoul off its list of trusted trade partners in what would be an additional economic retaliatory measure over the row.
The latest dispute between Seoul and Tokyo has sent bilateral relations to their lowest point in years.
In the talks with Kono, Kang is expected to urge Tokyo to withdraw what Seoul has described as unfair and unilateral measures and stop the move to exclude South Korea from the whitelist.
The export restrictions were widely seen as a retaliatory measure for South Korean Supreme Court rulings last year that Japanese firms must pay damages to Korean victims of forced labor under Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
Japan has strongly protested the rulings, arguing that all reparation issues were settled by a 1965 accord that normalized bilateral relations.
In addition to the export restrictions, Tokyo has been pushing to take South Korea off the list of 27 countries given special treatment in purchasing Japanese dual-use products that can be diverted for military use. If approved, the new measure will come into effect in August.
Last month, Korea made a proposal to Japan of compensating the victims by creating a joint fund with contributions from companies from both countries. Tokyo has rejected the idea.
Observers say it's unlikely that the Kang-Kono talks will make any headway to resolve the trade spat.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Wednesday that bilateral relations with Seoul are in "grave circumstances", citing what he claimed to be Seoul's continued negative moves.
South Korea has sought Washington's help in resolving the row.
Earlier, Reuters quoted a senior U.S. official as saying that Washington has urged its two Asian allies to consider signing a "standstill agreement" to allow time for negotiations. The accord would commit the two sides to refraining from further actions for a set period of time.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is also due to hold bilateral and trilateral talks with Kang and Kono on the margins of the ARF meeting. On board a flight to Bangkok, he told reporters that the U.S. "will encourage them to find a path forward," his office said.
