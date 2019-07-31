KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Binggrae 65,100 UP 1,000
GCH Corp 19,600 DN 50
LotteChilsung 145,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiMtr 126,500 DN 1,500
AmoreG 57,500 DN 800
GC Corp 107,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,400 0
POSCO 225,500 DN 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 94,300 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 208,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,950 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,005 DN 270
DB INSURANCE 56,100 UP 1,000
SLCORP 22,100 DN 750
Yuhan 216,500 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 45,350 DN 1,200
NHIS 13,100 DN 150
SK Discovery 24,200 DN 50
LS 44,200 UP 200
GS E&C 33,900 UP 450
Daesang 23,850 UP 150
SKNetworks 4,990 DN 10
ORION Holdings 15,650 DN 200
KISWire 23,800 DN 450
LotteFood 488,500 DN 9,000
NEXENTIRE 8,600 DN 170
CHONGKUNDANG 87,400 DN 1,000
KCC 243,500 UP 6,500
HankookShellOil 319,500 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 15,400 DN 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 37,600 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,241,000 DN 13,000
SsangyongCement 5,640 DN 40
KAL 25,550 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,495 UP 70
LG Corp. 70,700 DN 2,600
SsangyongMtr 3,330 DN 110
BoryungPharm 11,700 DN 150
L&L 15,500 UP 150
NamyangDairy 536,000 DN 8,000
