KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,750 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,800 DN 250
Shinsegae 253,500 DN 5,500
Nongshim 235,000 UP 3,500
SGBC 40,500 DN 1,150
Hyosung 81,700 UP 1,500
LOTTE 34,000 DN 700
AK Holdings 41,100 DN 150
TONGYANG 1,620 DN 25
CJ 93,200 DN 300
JWPHARMA 28,300 DN 100
LGInt 18,450 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 6,670 DN 10
SBC 16,200 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 27,950 UP 950
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 69,700 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 43,500 DN 300
HITEJINRO 21,300 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 137,000 UP 3,000
DOOSAN 105,000 0
DaelimInd 105,500 0
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15500 DN150
KiaMtr 43,750 DN 100
Donga Socio Holdings 87,500 0
SK hynix 76,900 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 677,000 DN 17,000
HyundaiEng&Const 43,050 DN 200
SamsungF&MIns 263,000 UP 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,500 UP 550
Kogas 42,750 UP 300
Hanwha 23,850 UP 200
DB HiTek 13,350 UP 100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,350 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 249,000 UP 12,000
KPIC 120,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,540 DN 40
SKC 42,300 UP 1,400
GS Retail 37,300 DN 200
Ottogi 645,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 23,500 DN 400
