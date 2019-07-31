LOTTE Fine Chem 48,750 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 38,800 DN 250

Shinsegae 253,500 DN 5,500

Nongshim 235,000 UP 3,500

SGBC 40,500 DN 1,150

Hyosung 81,700 UP 1,500

LOTTE 34,000 DN 700

AK Holdings 41,100 DN 150

TONGYANG 1,620 DN 25

CJ 93,200 DN 300

JWPHARMA 28,300 DN 100

LGInt 18,450 UP 250

DongkukStlMill 6,670 DN 10

SBC 16,200 DN 200

Hyundai M&F INS 27,950 UP 950

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 69,700 DN 300

ShinhanGroup 43,500 DN 300

HITEJINRO 21,300 DN 300

CJ LOGISTICS 137,000 UP 3,000

DOOSAN 105,000 0

DaelimInd 105,500 0

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15500 DN150

KiaMtr 43,750 DN 100

Donga Socio Holdings 87,500 0

SK hynix 76,900 DN 2,000

Youngpoong 677,000 DN 17,000

HyundaiEng&Const 43,050 DN 200

SamsungF&MIns 263,000 UP 4,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,500 UP 550

Kogas 42,750 UP 300

Hanwha 23,850 UP 200

DB HiTek 13,350 UP 100

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,350 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 249,000 UP 12,000

KPIC 120,500 DN 1,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,540 DN 40

SKC 42,300 UP 1,400

GS Retail 37,300 DN 200

Ottogi 645,000 DN 2,000

IlyangPharm 23,500 DN 400

(MORE)