KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,250 DN 200
MERITZ SECU 5,070 UP 10
HtlShilla 78,700 UP 800
Hanmi Science 46,950 UP 950
SamsungElecMech 92,000 UP 800
Hanssem 60,800 DN 100
KSOE 108,500 UP 2,500
Hanwha Chem 18,700 DN 450
OCI 75,300 DN 700
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 46,200 DN 250
KorZinc 442,500 UP 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,070 UP 120
SYC 53,700 DN 700
HyundaiMipoDock 42,850 UP 700
IS DONGSEO 33,300 DN 50
S-Oil 94,100 UP 900
LG Innotek 113,000 UP 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 233,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 43,400 DN 1,450
KumhoPetrochem 81,700 UP 300
Mobis 241,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,200 UP 500
HDC HOLDINGS 12,500 UP 100
S-1 104,500 UP 4,000
Hanchem 81,200 UP 1,700
DWS 37,800 UP 550
UNID 47,500 UP 650
KEPCO 27,900 UP 300
SamsungSecu 36,600 DN 450
SKTelecom 248,500 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 50,000 DN 400
HyundaiElev 80,200 UP 1,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,550 UP 450
Hanon Systems 11,700 DN 50
SK 221,000 UP 500
DAEKYO 6,120 0
GKL 18,550 UP 100
Handsome 37,150 UP 150
WJ COWAY 83,900 UP 1,900
LOTTE SHOPPING 136,000 DN 2,000
(MORE)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
3
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
4
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
5
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
