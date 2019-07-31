DaeduckElec 10,250 DN 200

MERITZ SECU 5,070 UP 10

HtlShilla 78,700 UP 800

Hanmi Science 46,950 UP 950

SamsungElecMech 92,000 UP 800

Hanssem 60,800 DN 100

KSOE 108,500 UP 2,500

Hanwha Chem 18,700 DN 450

OCI 75,300 DN 700

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 46,200 DN 250

KorZinc 442,500 UP 6,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,070 UP 120

SYC 53,700 DN 700

HyundaiMipoDock 42,850 UP 700

IS DONGSEO 33,300 DN 50

S-Oil 94,100 UP 900

LG Innotek 113,000 UP 4,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 233,000 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI WIA 43,400 DN 1,450

KumhoPetrochem 81,700 UP 300

Mobis 241,000 DN 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 32,200 UP 500

HDC HOLDINGS 12,500 UP 100

S-1 104,500 UP 4,000

Hanchem 81,200 UP 1,700

DWS 37,800 UP 550

UNID 47,500 UP 650

KEPCO 27,900 UP 300

SamsungSecu 36,600 DN 450

SKTelecom 248,500 UP 2,000

S&T MOTIV 50,000 DN 400

HyundaiElev 80,200 UP 1,100

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,550 UP 450

Hanon Systems 11,700 DN 50

SK 221,000 UP 500

DAEKYO 6,120 0

GKL 18,550 UP 100

Handsome 37,150 UP 150

WJ COWAY 83,900 UP 1,900

LOTTE SHOPPING 136,000 DN 2,000

(MORE)