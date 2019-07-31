IBK 13,150 DN 50

KorElecTerm 66,500 DN 500

NamhaeChem 9,070 UP 260

DONGSUH 17,850 UP 250

BGF 6,210 DN 140

SamsungEng 16,450 UP 300

SAMSUNG C&T 91,700 DN 100

PanOcean 4,815 UP 35

SAMSUNG CARD 36,300 UP 950

CheilWorldwide 27,000 UP 100

KT 27,700 UP 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL170000 DN10000

LG Uplus 13,000 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 76,100 DN 100

KT&G 96,300 DN 500

DHICO 6,090 UP 60

LG Display 14,500 DN 1,250

Kangwonland 30,750 UP 250

NAVER 138,000 DN 500

Kakao 127,000 UP 1,000

NCsoft 481,500 0

DSME 29,350 UP 400

DSINFRA 6,200 UP 80

DWEC 4,100 DN 25

Donga ST 92,000 UP 200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,750 UP 250

CJ CheilJedang 285,000 UP 3,000

DongwonF&B 266,500 DN 5,000

KEPCO KPS 31,900 UP 750

LGH&H 1,257,000 DN 6,000

LGCHEM 337,500 UP 3,000

KEPCO E&C 18,850 UP 250

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,300 DN 300

HALLA HOLDINGS 42,900 DN 850

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,600 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 65,300 DN 2,200

Celltrion 170,500 DN 6,500

Huchems 22,700 UP 400

DAEWOONG PHARM 158,500 UP 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,100 DN 1,200

(MORE)