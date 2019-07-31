KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 13,150 DN 50
KorElecTerm 66,500 DN 500
NamhaeChem 9,070 UP 260
DONGSUH 17,850 UP 250
BGF 6,210 DN 140
SamsungEng 16,450 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 91,700 DN 100
PanOcean 4,815 UP 35
SAMSUNG CARD 36,300 UP 950
CheilWorldwide 27,000 UP 100
KT 27,700 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL170000 DN10000
LG Uplus 13,000 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,100 DN 100
KT&G 96,300 DN 500
DHICO 6,090 UP 60
LG Display 14,500 DN 1,250
Kangwonland 30,750 UP 250
NAVER 138,000 DN 500
Kakao 127,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 481,500 0
DSME 29,350 UP 400
DSINFRA 6,200 UP 80
DWEC 4,100 DN 25
Donga ST 92,000 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,750 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 285,000 UP 3,000
DongwonF&B 266,500 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 31,900 UP 750
LGH&H 1,257,000 DN 6,000
LGCHEM 337,500 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 18,850 UP 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,300 DN 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,900 DN 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,600 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 65,300 DN 2,200
Celltrion 170,500 DN 6,500
Huchems 22,700 UP 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,100 DN 1,200
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
(ROUNDUP) Bolton meets top S. Korean officials amid Seoul-Tokyo trade spat, air intrusion row
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
(2nd LD) Japan likely to pass bill striking S. Korea off export whitelist: ministry
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS