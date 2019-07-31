Seoul stocks down amid trade row, rate cut hope
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed lower on Wednesday as investors took to the sidelines amid the intensifying trade row with Japan and dimmed hopes for a sharper rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved down 14.13 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,024.55. Trading volume was moderate at 578 million shares worth 5.41 trillion won (US$4.57 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers at 464 to 361.
Analysts said the decrease came as investors sat on the sidelines amid expectations that Japan may expand its export restrictions to other areas. Investors also remained cautious ahead of the Fed's rate-setting meeting.
"Investors are showing no clear moves ahead of the announcement of the result from the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting," said No Dong-gil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities Co.
Japan is widely expected to officially announce the removal of South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners later this week.
Early this month, Tokyo implemented export curbs of key materials crucial for the production of semiconductors and displays, against South Korea, on the ground that Seoul operates a lax export control system on goods that can be diverted for military purposes.
Seoul, which denies such allegations, believes the move was politically motivated on compensation over wartime forced labor.
Institutions were net sellers at 120 billion won, while foreigners sold more shares than they bought at 49 billion won. Retail investors scooped up a net 77 billion won.
Top cap Samsung Electronics moved down 2.58 percent at 45,350 won, after announcing its net profit tumbled 53.1 percent in the second quarter on-year due to weak memory chip prices and a slump in the mobile business.
Other major tech shares also closed bearish, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix falling 2.53 percent and LG Electronics moving down 3.26 percent.
Carmakers also finished lower, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor slipping 1.17 percent at 126,500 won and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis surrendering 1.23 percent at 241,000 won. Kia Motors shed 0.23 percent at 43,750 won.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion fell 3.67 percent at 170,500 won, while Samsung BioLogics added 1.27 percent at 280,000 won. Hanmi Pharmaceutical shed 0.17 percent at 290,000 won.
Some defensive stocks finished in positive terrain. Leading mobile carrier SK Telecom, on the other hand, rose 0.81 percent at 248,500 won. No. 2 player KT added 0.54 percent at 27,700 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,183.10 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.80 won from the previous session.
