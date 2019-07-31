Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Festivals Calendar - August 2019

All Headlines 17:06 July 31, 2019

SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in August.

* Geoje Marine Festival

When: Aug. 1-4

Where: Jisepo Park and nearby beaches in the city of Geoje

As the biggest marine festival along South Korea's southern coast, the festival features music concerts by K-pop idols as well as a range of marine sports and experiences. The 2019 edition comes with special nightly programs to allow visitors to enjoy summer night fun.

For more information, call 055-639-4784 or visit https://marinefestival.co.kr.

This image of the Geoje Marine Festival is captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Busan Sea Festival

When: Aug. 2-6

Where: Haeundae and four other major beaches in Busan

The Busan Sea Festival has taken place every year since 1996 on various beaches in Busan, including Haeundae and Gwangalli. The festival in the country's largest port city consists of various programs and cultural performances showcasing the city's attractions. Festival events include the following: an international rock music festival, hip-hop and magic festivals, K-pop concerts and activities, such as swimming, yachting and windsurfing.

For more information, call 051-501-6051 or visit http://www.bfo.or.kr.

This image of the Busan Sea Festival is captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Night trip around relics in Suwon

When: Aug. 9-11

Where: Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon

This special summer night event, hosted by the Suwon Cultural Foundation, walks visitors through major cultural edifices along Suwon's Hwaseong Fortress or Suwon Hwaseong, a Joseon-era fortification listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage site. The tour after sunset allows visitors to savor the unique night view of Joseon-era cultural structures illuminated with special media art works.

For more information, call 031-290-3571~3575 or go to http://culturenight.swcf.or.kr.

This image of the night tour program around Joseon-era relics in Suwon is captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival

When: Aug. 10-14

Where: Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province

Hansan is an island in Tongyeong off the southern coast where the historical Hansan Daecheop, or Great Battle of Hansan, took place in July 1592. During the annual Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival, actors re-enact the heroic sea battle where Korean naval ships led by Adm. Yi Sun-sin destroyed an invading Japanese armada. Over 100 ships will take part in the re-enactment, which will be the highlight of the commemorative festival.

For more information, call 055-644-5222 or go to http://www.hansanf.org.

This image of the Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival is captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

* Songdo Beer Festival

When: Aug. 23-31

Where: Pentaport Park in Incheon

Held in the spacious Pentaport Park, with the capacity to accommodate more than 30,000 participants, the Songdo Beer Festival brings together a variety of summer night entertainment, including live concerts, fireworks and EDM parties in addition to beer and food. With free admission, the nine-day festival's concerts will feature a lineup of solid musicians from many different music genres, including rock, hip hop and EDM.

For more information, call 032-830-1000 or go to http://www.songdobeer.com.

This image of the Songdo Beer Festival is captured from the website of the Korea Tourism Organization. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


