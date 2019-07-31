Festivals Calendar - August 2019

Hansan is an island in Tongyeong off the southern coast where the historical Hansan Daecheop, or Great Battle of Hansan, took place in July 1592. During the annual Tongyeong Hansan Battle Festival, actors re-enact the heroic sea battle where Korean naval ships led by Adm. Yi Sun-sin destroyed an invading Japanese armada. Over 100 ships will take part in the re-enactment, which will be the highlight of the commemorative festival.