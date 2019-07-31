Daewoo E&C Q2 net down on weak sales, increased costs
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Wednesday its second-quarter net profit fell 4.7 percent from a year earlier due to weak sales and increased costs.
Net profit for the April-June period was 82.6 billion won (US$69 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with 86.7 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales plunged 24.7 percent on-year to 2.23 trillion won in the second quarter, while operating profit dipped 37 percent on-year to 101.8 billion won.
The relocation of its headquarters led to an increase in administrative expenses in the second quarter.
For the first six months of the year, Daewoo E&C said it secured 6.3 trillion won worth of orders, achieving 60 percent of its annual target of 10.5 trillion won.
The builder said it expects to secure more overseas orders in the second half, especially in liquefied natural gas plant construction in Nigeria and Mozambique.
Daewoo E&C is the No. 5 builder in South Korea in terms of building capacity.
