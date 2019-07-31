Arrest warrant issued for progressive activist for threatening lawmaker with animal carcass
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against a progressive activist who allegedly threatened a lawmaker by sending him a box containing an animal carcass.
The Seoul Southern District Court approved the warrant for the activist, who has only been identified by his family name, Yoo, citing a high risk of him fleeing and destroying evidence.
The 35-year-old is accused of sending a box containing a threatening letter, a knife and a dead bird to Rep. Youn So-ha, floor leader of the leftist Justice Party, on July 3, according to investigative authorities. He was arrested by police on Monday.
In the letter, the suspect, who is a senior official of an activist group for progressive college students, used phrases like "You are in our target range" and "watch your back," according to police. The motive behind his threat is still unknown.
