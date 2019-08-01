Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan to square off over Tokyo's export curbs
By Song Sang-ho
BANGKOK, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan were set to hold bilateral talks in Thailand on Thursday, the eve of Tokyo's highly expected decision on whether to strip Seoul of a preferential trade status.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, will meet at 8:40 a.m. (local time) in Bangkok on the margins of annual multilateral meetings, involving the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
At a Cabinet session on Friday, Tokyo is expected to finalize its decision on whether to remove South Korea from its "whitelist" of 27 countries given preferential treatment in purchasing Japanese dual-use products that can be diverted for military use.
Taking Seoul off the whitelist is bound to exacerbate an already rancorous trade row that was triggered by Tokyo's July 4 imposition of new restrictions on exports of three high-tech materials vital to the manufacturing of semiconductors and displays.
Seoul believes Tokyo's recent export control measure is political reprisal for last year's Supreme Court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula.
An escalation of the trade dispute could pose a difficult quandary to the United States, which has been seeking to tighten security cooperation with its two Asian allies, particularly in the wake of the North's recent missile launches.
Upon arrival in Bangkok on Wednesday, Kang said that she would tell Kono that the "bilateral relations should never come to a devastating end."
"Should a decision to exclude (South Korea) from the whitelist be made at a Cabinet meeting, that would be a step that a friendly country cannot take," she said while vowing to redouble her call for Japan to promptly stop trade restrictions or any consideration of additional steps.
In an apparent move to help the two allies patch things up, the U.S. has reportedly called for South Korea and Japan to consider signing a "standstill" agreement to give them more time to negotiate a solution.
But Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga denied reports that the U.S. had asked Japan and South Korea to mull such an agreement to stall for time.
Kang will use a series of ASEAN-related meetings to highlight the importance of free trade principles as part of Seoul's diplomacy to stop Japan's recent export restrictions and its consideration of additional retaliatory steps.
On Thursday, Kang will attend the South Korea-ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting. Aside from the multilateral talks, she also plans to bilaterally meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and her counterparts from Brunei and the European Union.
The following day, she will join the ASEAN Plus Three meeting, which includes South Korea, China and Japan; the East Asia Summit (EAS) session and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). On Saturday, she is to attend the South Korea-Mekong foreign ministers' meeting.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
4
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
5
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
Kang Daniel's 1st solo album finally unveiled to make a splash in summer music scene
-
5
Iconic TV show producer returns with new weekend show inspired by YouTube vlogs
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
N. Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
5
(4th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS