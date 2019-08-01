N.K. test-fired new rocket system under leader's supervision: state media
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday that it tested a new rocket system in launches conducted the previous day under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un.
The firing was carried out on Wednesday to test a "new-type large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The report came a day after South Korea's military said that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast early on Wednesday, saying that they were estimated to have flown about 250 kilometers at an approximate altitude of 30 km.
The launches came six days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the same area into the East Sea in its first provocation since May.
