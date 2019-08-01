U.S. has no plans to adjust military exercise with S. Korea: report
WASHINGTON, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The United States has no plans to adjust its planned military exercise with South Korea next month, Reuters quoted a U.S. official as saying Wednesday.
North Korea said last week that it launched two short-range ballistic missiles to send a "solemn" warning to the South over the exercises, which it condemns as an invasion rehearsal.
On Wednesday it fired what Seoul said was two more missiles of a similar kind.
"No adjustment or change in plans that we're aware of or are planning," the U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The combined command post exercise is intended to test Seoul's capability to retake wartime operational control from Washington.
