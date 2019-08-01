Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. has no plans to adjust military exercise with S. Korea: report

All Headlines 06:56 August 01, 2019

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The United States has no plans to adjust its planned military exercise with South Korea next month, Reuters quoted a U.S. official as saying Wednesday.

North Korea said last week that it launched two short-range ballistic missiles to send a "solemn" warning to the South over the exercises, which it condemns as an invasion rehearsal.

On Wednesday it fired what Seoul said was two more missiles of a similar kind.

"No adjustment or change in plans that we're aware of or are planning," the U.S. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The combined command post exercise is intended to test Seoul's capability to retake wartime operational control from Washington.

Military choppers are grounded at U.S. base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on March 3, 2019. South Korea and the United States announced on the day that they will launch their new joint maneuver named Dong Maeng on March 4 that will replace what have been their annual springtime maneuvers: Key Resolve and Foal Eagle. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#joint military exercise
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!