SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 1

Korean-language dailies
-- U.S. proposes standstill agreement to S. Korea, Japan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't turns stern, says N.K. is enemy if it threatens S. Korea (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. proposes standstill agreement, Kang-Kono to have diplomatic showdown today (Donga llbo)
-- N. Korea provokes with ballistic missiles again, while having contact with U.S. behind the curtains (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea provokes again after six days, Jeong says N.K. could be 'our enemy if they threaten us' (Segye Times)
-- U.S.' arbitration card, S. Korea, Japan to have Bangkok showdown today (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea launches missiles again at low altitude despite bad weather (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. proposes arbitration to South Korea, Japan facing 'whitelist catastrophe' (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. proposes 'cease-fire' to South Korea, Japan, to take on mediating role at ARF (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. tries to mediate, Seoul-Tokyo row at crossroads (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung semiconductor's operating profit down 8.2 trillion won in one year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Four missiles tested in six days (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae voices deep concerns over NK missile launch (Korea Herald)
-- North launches two short-range ballistic missiles (Korea Times)
