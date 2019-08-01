(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 1)

In a sharp departure from the past, the Ministry of National Defense showed an immediate reaction, as seen in the Joint Chiefs of Staff's first-ever clarification that the missiles were ballistic missiles. On Wednesday, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo warned that if North Korea threatens or provokes South Korea, it will be regarded as a enemy. Ruling Democratic Party floor leader Lee In-young also denounced the missile launches. The defense ministry and ruling party have finally come to realize the substantial threat from North Korea.