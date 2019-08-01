Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Consumer price growth stays below 1 pct for 7th month

All Headlines 08:00 August 01, 2019

SEJONG, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in July from a year earlier, staying below the 1 percent threshold for the seventh consecutive month, government data showed Thursday.

From a month earlier, the consumer price index fell 0.3 percent, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

