Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Consumer price growth stays below 1 pct for 7th month

All Headlines 08:56 August 01, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 3-7; ADDS photo)

SEJONG, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in July from a year earlier, staying below the 1 percent threshold for the seventh consecutive month, government data showed Thursday.

From a month earlier, the consumer price index fell 0.3 percent, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

"Consumer price growth below 1 percent due to temporary factors is not tantamount to deflation," Lee Doo-won, director at the agency's price statistics division, said, citing declines in prices of petroleum products, as well as agricultural, livestock and fishery products.

Core inflation -- which excludes agricultural and petroleum products -- rose 1 percent from a year earlier.

Prices of petroleum products fell 5.9 percent in July from a year earlier, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products fell 0.3 percent, according to the data.

Utility prices rose 2 percent on-year last month, while prices of service charges increased 1 percent.

(LEAD) Consumer price growth stays below 1 pct for 7th month - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#consumer prices
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!