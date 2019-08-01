Today in Korean history
Aug. 2
1953 -- The U.S. military command moves its headquarters to Yongsan in central Seoul.
1980 -- Color television sets become available for the first time in South Korea.
1993 -- Chang Kang-je, the publisher and owner of the Hankook Ilbo-Korea Times group, dies after a long illness. He was 48.
2010 -- The Guinness World Records certifies South Korea's Saemangeum dike as the longest man-made sea barrier in the world, according to the South Korean government. The world's leading authority on record-breaking achievements officially confirmed that the 33.9-kilometer-long seawall is 1.4 km longer than the dike at the Zuiderzee Works in the Netherlands.
2011 -- Seoul demands Tokyo correct its defense document that lay claim to the South Korean islets of Dokdo. Japan's defense white paper has referred to the islets in the East Sea as Japanese territory since 2005.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
4
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
5
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
Kang Daniel's 1st solo album finally unveiled to make a splash in summer music scene
-
5
Iconic TV show producer returns with new weekend show inspired by YouTube vlogs
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
3
(URGENT) N.K. test-fired new multiple rocket launcher under leader's supervision: state media
-
4
Hungarian swimmer charged with sexual harassment in Gwangju
-
5
(2nd LD) New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea