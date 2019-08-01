Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports down for 8th straight month amid trade dispute, chip slump

All Headlines 09:00 August 01, 2019

SEJONG, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports decreased 11 percent in July from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall to an eighth consecutive month, amid the drawn-out trade dispute between the United States and China, and a decline in prices of semiconductors, data showed Thursday.

Outbound shipments came to US$46.14 billion for July, down from the $51.88 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports fell 2.7 percent on-year last month to $43.7 billion, the ministry added.

The country's trade surplus came to $2.44 billion in July, marking 90 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#trade balance-July
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!