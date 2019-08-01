Exports down for 8th straight month amid trade dispute, chip slump
SEJONG, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports decreased 11 percent in July from a year earlier, extending their on-year fall to an eighth consecutive month, amid the drawn-out trade dispute between the United States and China, and a decline in prices of semiconductors, data showed Thursday.
Outbound shipments came to US$46.14 billion for July, down from the $51.88 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Imports fell 2.7 percent on-year last month to $43.7 billion, the ministry added.
The country's trade surplus came to $2.44 billion in July, marking 90 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.
