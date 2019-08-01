Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 August 01, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/25 Rain 30
Incheon 28/25 Rain 30
Suwon 31/25 Rain 30
Cheongju 35/26 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 33/25 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 31/25 Rain 40
Gangneung 35/29 Sunny 20
Jeonju 33/25 Sunny 20
Gwangju 35/25 Cloudy 20
Jeju 32/25 Sunny 0
Daegu 36/25 Sunny 20
Busan 32/25 Sunny 0
(END)
