Thursday's weather forecast

August 01, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/25 Rain 30

Incheon 28/25 Rain 30

Suwon 31/25 Rain 30

Cheongju 35/26 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 33/25 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 31/25 Rain 40

Gangneung 35/29 Sunny 20

Jeonju 33/25 Sunny 20

Gwangju 35/25 Cloudy 20

Jeju 32/25 Sunny 0

Daegu 36/25 Sunny 20

Busan 32/25 Sunny 0

