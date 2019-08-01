Seoul stocks open lower on dimmed hopes for Fed's further cut
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's much-awaited rate cut was not sharper than expected and additional rate reductions are unlikely in the near future.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 10.60 points, or 0.52 percent, to reach 2,013.95 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The Fed cut its benchmark key rate by 0.25 percentage point, marking the first cut in nearly 11 years but hinted there would not be a long-term adjustment of the rate.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved down 0.88 percent, and LG Electronics shed 1.84 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 1.04 percent.
No. 1 steelmaker POSCO slipped 2.66 percent, and top steelmaker Hyundai Steel fell 1.03 percent. Korea Zinc surrendered 0.9 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,189.70 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 6.6 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
