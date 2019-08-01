(LEAD) Body presumed to be N. Korean soldier found in S. Korean border river
(ATTN: ADDS unification ministry official's remarks, more info in last 4 paras)
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- A body presumed to be a North Korean solder has been found in a South Korean river near an inter-Korean border city, authorities said Thursday.
The military discovered the body Wednesday in the Imjin River in the border city of Paju, Gyeonggi Province, which was presumed to have been dead for at least two weeks based upon its condition, according to local police and fire authorities.
It was wearing military uniform-like pants and a belt bearing a big star on its buckle, and the fingerprints were not registered in the South Korean system, leading the authorities to believe that the body was highly likely to be a North Korean soldier, and it had drifted to the South after recent heavy rains, according to officers.
Government agencies are investigating details of the incident, including the person's identity, according to a unification ministry official.
"If the body is confirmed to be a civilian, the unification ministry will take care of the case," the official said, adding the ministry has not yet received information on the probe result.
In previous similar cases, the government has notified North Korea of the incidents and asked whether they want to receive the bodies.
In January, the government handed over a North Korean body found in Ongjin County through the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
4
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
5
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
Kang Daniel's 1st solo album finally unveiled to make a splash in summer music scene
-
5
Iconic TV show producer returns with new weekend show inspired by YouTube vlogs
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
(URGENT) N.K. test-fired new multiple rocket launcher under leader's supervision: state media
-
5
Hungarian swimmer charged with sexual harassment in Gwangju