KOSPI dips on trade, earnings woes in July
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's benchmark stock index tumbled more than 4 percent in July on trade tensions and weak corporate earnings, ranking as one of the worst performers among Group of 20 countries, data showed Thursday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,038.68 on Tuesday, down a whopping 4.32 percent from end-June, according to the data by the Korea Exchange.
The KOSPI was the third-worst performer among the key stock indexes of the G-20 nations. India was the worst performer with a 5.07-percent plunge, followed by Mexico with a drop of 4.64 percent.
Turkey posted the best performance with a 6.43-percent jump, trailed by Australia with 3.42 percent, Britain with 2.98 percent and the United States with 2.25 percent. Japan placed fifth with a 2.04-percent increase.
In the first seven months of this year, KOSPI fell 0.12 percent from the end of last year, the second-worst performer among the G-20 indexes.
During the seven-month period, 14 nations posted double-digit gains. Argentina topped the list with a 40.18-percent jump, followed by Russia with 24.48 percent and Australia with 21.35 percent.
The KOSPI's poor performance was attributed to South Korea's high trade dependence, which makes it vulnerable to trade disputes and worsening corporate earnings.
The U.S. and China, the world's two largest economies, have been locked in an escalating trade row, sparking concerns over its negative impact on the rest of the world.
In July, Japan slapped tougher restrictions on South Korea-bound shipments of three key materials for chip and display panel production, citing a ruling on its wartime forced labor by Seoul's top court.
Tokyo is also tipped to remove South Korea from its "white list" of countries given preferential treatment in export procedures this week, which analysts say could increase the volatility of the local bourse.
"KOSPI is feared to drop further should Tokyo exclude Seoul from the list and the bilateral trade spat last long," said Han Dae-hoon, an SK Securities analyst.
Worsening external conditions have made South Korea's major companies suffer sharp declines in their earnings. In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Samsung Electronics Co., South Korea's top-cap firm and global tech giant, said its second-quarter net profit tumbled 53.1 percent on-year to 5.18 trillion won (US$4.35 billion) on weak chip prices and tepid smartphone sales.
