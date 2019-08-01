Missing N. Korean diplomat left Italy, is under protection
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- A former North Korean envoy to Italy, who disappeared last year, has left the European country and is under protection, Seoul's spy agency told lawmakers Thursday.
Jo Song-gil left his post as Chargé d'Affaires at the North Korean embassy in Rome last November and went missing with his wife in what appears to be an asylum bid.
"(Jo) left Italy and is protected somewhere," Rep. Lee Eun-jae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party said after a closed-door meeting with Suh Hoon, director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS). She did not elaborate.
During the meeting, the spy agency also said North Korea could conduct additional missile launches this month before it resumes denuclearization talks with the United States, according to lawmakers.
North Korea said earlier in the day it tested a new rocket system on Wednesday, contradicting South Korea's earlier assessment that the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles.
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
(Yonhap Interview) 'Rom-com master' Park Seo-joon embraces career-changing role in action horror film
-
4
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
5
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
Kang Daniel's 1st solo album finally unveiled to make a splash in summer music scene
-
5
Iconic TV show producer returns with new weekend show inspired by YouTube vlogs
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
3
(URGENT) N.K. test-fired new multiple rocket launcher under leader's supervision: state media
-
4
Hungarian swimmer charged with sexual harassment in Gwangju
-
5
(2nd LD) New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea