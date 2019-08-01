SsangYong Motor's July sales dip 17 pct on weak demand
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Thursday its sales fell 17 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak demand at home and abroad.
SsangYong Motor sold 10,498 vehicles in July, down from 12,628 units a year ago, due to weak sales of the Tivoli and G4 Rexton SUVs, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 11 percent to 8,707 units in July from 9,823 a year earlier. Exports also plunged 33 percent to 2,079 units from 3,093 during the same period, it said.
From January to July, its sales fell 1.1 percent to 78,687 autos from 79,576 units in the year-ago period, the statement said.
The SUV-focused carmaker's lineup includes the flagship G4 Rexton, Tivoli, Korando C and Korando Turismo.
Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. owns a 72.85-percent stake in SsangYong Motor.
