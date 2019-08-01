Top diplomats of S. Korea, China strike same note on free trade amid row with Japan
By Song Sang-ho
BANGKOK, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and China put up a united front on free trade Thursday, amid Seoul's simmering row with Tokyo over the latter's export restrictions and wartime forced labor.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, held a bilateral meeting in Bangkok on the margins of annual multilateral talks involving the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Seoul's foreign ministry said that Kang explained to Wang the current situation involving South Korea and Japan, while Wang noted the importance of maintaining the global free trade order based on the principles of the World Trade Organization.
Seoul has described Tokyo's export restrictions, and its consideration of additional economic retaliation, as undermining principles of free trade that Japan has long championed and benefited from.
At the talks, Wang also pointed out the importance of neighboring countries seeking a "future-oriented" partnership, the ministry said.
The two sides, moreover, discussed the lingering dispute over the stationing of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea. Wang repeated Beijing's existing stance, the ministry said. China has claimed that the missile defense system would undermine its strategic security interests.
Regarding the North's recent missile launches, Wang noted that the U.S. and North Korea should capitalize on the momentum from their impromptu summit at the Demilitarized Zone on June 30 to help address their issues through dialogue "with flexibility," the ministry said.
Kang called on Beijing to prevent a recurrence of Chinese military aircraft's recent violation of South Korea's air defense identification zone.
Kang also used the meeting to reiterate Seoul's desire to invite Chinese President Xi Jinping to South Korea.
They, in addition, discussed joint efforts to achieve the denuclearization and a lasting peace on the peninsula.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
-
3
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
-
4
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
-
5
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
-
3
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
-
4
Kang Daniel's 1st solo album finally unveiled to make a splash in summer music scene
-
5
Iconic TV show producer returns with new weekend show inspired by YouTube vlogs
-
1
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
-
2
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
3
(URGENT) N.K. test-fired new multiple rocket launcher under leader's supervision: state media
-
4
Hungarian swimmer charged with sexual harassment in Gwangju
-
5
(2nd LD) New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea