KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Yuhan 224,500 UP 8,000
SLCORP 21,700 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 138,000 UP 1,000
KISWire 23,650 DN 150
LotteFood 483,000 DN 5,500
SKNetworks 5,320 UP 330
ORION Holdings 15,950 UP 300
NEXENTIRE 8,410 DN 190
CHONGKUNDANG 87,700 UP 300
KCC 239,500 DN 4,000
LGInt 18,350 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 6,490 DN 180
SBC 16,250 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 27,350 DN 600
TONGYANG 1,600 DN 20
Daesang 23,200 DN 650
HyundaiMtr 125,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 55,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,250 DN 150
POSCO 224,000 DN 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 92,700 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG SDS 211,000 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,250 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 3,970 DN 35
SamsungElec 45,200 DN 150
NHIS 13,000 DN 100
SK Discovery 23,900 DN 300
LS 44,500 UP 300
GCH Corp 19,500 DN 100
GC Corp 106,500 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 54,700 DN 1,400
GS E&C 33,250 DN 650
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,000 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 248,500 DN 500
KPIC 122,000 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,510 DN 30
SKC 41,750 DN 550
AK Holdings 39,600 DN 1,500
LOTTE 34,300 UP 300
LotteChilsung 146,500 UP 1,500
