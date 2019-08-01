KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GS Retail 39,000 UP 1,700
Ottogi 640,000 DN 5,000
HankookShellOil 318,000 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 15,900 UP 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,650 DN 950
TaekwangInd 1,230,000 DN 11,000
SsangyongCement 5,710 UP 70
KAL 25,650 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,470 DN 25
LG Corp. 71,300 UP 600
SsangyongMtr 3,465 UP 135
BoryungPharm 11,800 UP 100
L&L 15,150 DN 350
NamyangDairy 525,000 DN 11,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 49,400 UP 650
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,000 DN 800
Shinsegae 260,000 UP 6,500
Nongshim 231,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 39,500 DN 1,000
Hyosung 81,800 UP 100
Binggrae 64,300 DN 800
IlyangPharm 23,150 DN 350
DaeduckElec 10,150 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 4,965 DN 105
HtlShilla 80,400 UP 1,700
Hanmi Science 46,550 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 92,500 UP 500
Hanssem 60,800 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,450 UP 950
SamsungF&MIns 263,500 UP 500
Kogas 42,450 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 69,300 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 44,200 UP 700
HITEJINRO 20,600 DN 700
SK hynix 77,700 UP 800
Youngpoong 664,000 DN 13,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,350 DN 700
Hanwha 23,600 DN 250
DB HiTek 13,450 UP 100
CJ 91,200 DN 2,000
