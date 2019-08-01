GS Retail 39,000 UP 1,700

Ottogi 640,000 DN 5,000

HankookShellOil 318,000 DN 1,500

BukwangPharm 15,900 UP 500

ILJIN MATERIALS 36,650 DN 950

TaekwangInd 1,230,000 DN 11,000

SsangyongCement 5,710 UP 70

KAL 25,650 UP 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,470 DN 25

LG Corp. 71,300 UP 600

SsangyongMtr 3,465 UP 135

BoryungPharm 11,800 UP 100

L&L 15,150 DN 350

NamyangDairy 525,000 DN 11,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 49,400 UP 650

HYUNDAI STEEL 38,000 DN 800

Shinsegae 260,000 UP 6,500

Nongshim 231,500 DN 3,500

SGBC 39,500 DN 1,000

Hyosung 81,800 UP 100

Binggrae 64,300 DN 800

IlyangPharm 23,150 DN 350

DaeduckElec 10,150 DN 100

MERITZ SECU 4,965 DN 105

HtlShilla 80,400 UP 1,700

Hanmi Science 46,550 DN 400

SamsungElecMech 92,500 UP 500

Hanssem 60,800 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,450 UP 950

SamsungF&MIns 263,500 UP 500

Kogas 42,450 DN 300

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 69,300 DN 400

ShinhanGroup 44,200 UP 700

HITEJINRO 20,600 DN 700

SK hynix 77,700 UP 800

Youngpoong 664,000 DN 13,000

HyundaiEng&Const 42,350 DN 700

Hanwha 23,600 DN 250

DB HiTek 13,450 UP 100

CJ 91,200 DN 2,000

(MORE)