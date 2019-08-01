KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
JWPHARMA 27,900 DN 400
DOOSAN 101,500 DN 3,500
DaelimInd 100,000 DN 5,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15550 UP50
KiaMtr 42,850 DN 900
Donga Socio Holdings 86,400 DN 1,100
KSOE 107,000 DN 1,500
Hanwha Chem 18,700 0
OCI 74,500 DN 800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 46,150 DN 50
KorZinc 436,000 DN 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,090 UP 20
SYC 53,000 DN 700
HyundaiMipoDock 42,400 DN 450
IS DONGSEO 32,700 DN 600
S-Oil 93,500 DN 600
LG Innotek 110,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 231,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 42,500 DN 900
KumhoPetrochem 82,300 UP 600
Mobis 243,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 31,400 DN 800
HDC HOLDINGS 12,800 UP 300
S-1 106,000 UP 1,500
Hanchem 79,100 DN 2,100
DWS 36,900 DN 900
UNID 48,000 UP 500
KEPCO 26,650 DN 1,250
SamsungSecu 36,800 UP 200
SKTelecom 244,000 DN 4,500
S&T MOTIV 49,550 DN 450
HyundaiElev 78,400 DN 1,800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 32,050 DN 500
Hanon Systems 11,850 UP 150
SK 215,000 DN 6,000
DAEKYO 6,100 DN 20
GKL 18,100 DN 450
Handsome 37,200 UP 50
WJ COWAY 89,100 UP 5,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 135,000 DN 1,000
