KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 13,050 DN 100
KorElecTerm 66,500 0
NamhaeChem 8,860 DN 210
DONGSUH 17,750 DN 100
BGF 6,290 UP 80
SamsungEng 16,050 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 91,800 UP 100
PanOcean 4,735 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 35,800 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 26,250 DN 750
KT 27,600 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL176000 UP6000
LG Uplus 12,750 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,800 DN 300
KT&G 96,500 UP 200
DHICO 6,000 DN 90
LG Display 14,400 DN 100
Kangwonland 30,400 DN 350
NAVER 140,500 UP 2,500
Kakao 126,500 DN 500
NCsoft 502,000 UP 20,500
DSME 28,500 DN 850
DSINFRA 6,210 UP 10
DWEC 4,035 DN 65
Donga ST 91,100 DN 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,750 0
CJ CheilJedang 286,500 UP 1,500
DongwonF&B 260,000 DN 6,500
KEPCO KPS 31,500 DN 400
LGH&H 1,254,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 332,500 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 18,650 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 92,100 DN 1,200
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,100 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,100 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 64,100 DN 1,200
Celltrion 170,500 0
Huchems 22,600 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 161,000 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,100 0
(URGENT) N. Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: JCS
(LEAD) U.S., N.K. officials met in DMZ last week: reports
Protesters hold anti-Abe vigil in central Seoul
New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
(2nd LD) S. Korea to repatriate all 3 crew members of N.K. boat
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast: JCS
Kang Daniel's 1st solo album finally unveiled to make a splash in summer music scene
Iconic TV show producer returns with new weekend show inspired by YouTube vlogs
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
(URGENT) N.K. test-fired new multiple rocket launcher under leader's supervision: state media
Hungarian swimmer charged with sexual harassment in Gwangju
(2nd LD) New N. Korean submarine seen as capable of carrying 3 SLBMs: S. Korea