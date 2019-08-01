Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:41 August 01, 2019

KIH 74,400 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 35,550 DN 1,150
GS 50,200 DN 100
CJ CGV 33,700 DN 350
HYUNDAILIVART 15,000 DN 550
LIG Nex1 29,150 DN 300
FILA KOREA 67,200 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,200 UP 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,515 DN 110
AMOREPACIFIC 133,500 DN 6,500
LF 24,900 UP 400
FOOSUNG 8,900 UP 20
JW HOLDINGS 5,800 DN 170
SK Innovation 171,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 23,150 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 43,200 DN 200
Hansae 18,600 DN 250
LG HAUSYS 60,100 UP 300
Youngone Corp 33,600 DN 50
KOLON IND 39,650 DN 300
HanmiPharm 296,500 UP 6,500
BNK Financial Group 7,060 UP 60
emart 120,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY303 00 DN600
KOLMAR KOREA 54,100 DN 1,300
CUCKOO 119,500 0
COSMAX 99,100 DN 3,400
MANDO 34,300 UP 450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 278,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 72,300 UP 5,500
Doosan Bobcat 36,050 UP 150
Netmarble 90,100 DN 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S318500 DN7500
ORION 80,800 0
BGF Retail 215,500 UP 11,000
SKCHEM 44,050 DN 450
HDC-OP 36,750 DN 500
HYOSUNG HEAVY 34,500 DN 250
WooriFinancialGroup 13,100 0
(END)

