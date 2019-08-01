Seoul stocks sink to 7-month low on Fed disappointment, trade row
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks plunged to a seven-month low Thursday as investors were disappointed over the smaller-than-expected rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve, along with Seoul's growing trade row with Japan. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) moved down 7.21 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,017.34. Trading volume was low at 455 million shares worth 4.36 trillion won (US$3.66 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 584 to 252.
The index marked the lowest point since 2,010.25 posted on January 4, and experienced choppy trading, veering between positive and negative terrain.
Seoul shares traded lower in the morning, after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut the fund rates by a smaller-than-expected margin of 0.25 percentage point, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said there would not be a long-term adjustment of the rate.
"The U.S. market fell sharply as investors were disappointed in Powell's remarks, which also weighed down the South Korean market," Seo Sang-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities Co. said.
Japan's drive to exclude South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners was also a drag on the market, analysts said.
After implementing an export curb of key industrial materials to South Korea early last month, Japan is seeking to expand the scope of the restrictions to other areas, in an apparent retaliation against a Seoul court ruling that ordered Japanese firms compensate South Koreans for wartime forced labor.
Institutions were net buyers at 82.5 billion won, while retail investors offloaded a net 86.2 billion won. Foreigners sold net 4.9 billion won worth of shares.
Tech shares finished mixed, with top market cap Samsung Electronics edging down 0.33 percent at 45,200 won while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 1.04 percent at 77,700 won. LG Electronics moved down 1.84 percent at 64,100 won.
Top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion remained unchanged at 170,500 won, while Samsung BioLogics decreased 0.71 percent at 278,000 won. Hanmi Pharmaceutical gained 2.24 percent at 296,500 won.
No. 1 mobile carrier SK Telecom fell 1.81 percent at 244,000 won and KT lost 0.36 percent at 27,600 won. LG Uplus moved down 1.92 percent at 12,750 won.
Leading steelmaker POSCO lost 0.67 percent at 224,000 won, and Korea Zinc surrendered 1.47 percent at 436,000 won. Hyundai Steel shed 2.06 percent at 38,000 won.
The South Korean won closed at 1,188.50 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.40 won from the previous session.
