Kia's July sales fall 2.7 pct on weak overseas demand
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Thursday its sales fell 2.7 percent last month from a year earlier as overseas demand remained weak.
Kia sold 225,902 vehicles in July, down from 232,182 units a year ago, due to a lack of competitive new models, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 0.2 percent on-year to 47,080 units last month from 47,000. Overseas sales declined 3.4 percent to 178,822 from 185,182 during the same period, it said.
To prop up sales, Kia plans to launch the all-new Soul box car and the all-new Seltos compact SUV in global markets later this year.
From January to July, sales fell 2.5 percent to 1,578,531 autos from 1,618,590 during the same period last year, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
