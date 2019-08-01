Renault Samsung's July sales dip 15 pct on weak exports
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Monday its sales fell 15 percent last month from a year earlier on weaker exports.
Renault Samsung sold 15,874 vehicles in July, down from 18,565 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 9.3 percent to 8,308 units last month from 7,602 units a year ago. But exports plunged 31 percent to 7,566 from 10,963 during the same period, the statement said.
From January to July, its sales dropped 41 percent to 56,904 autos from 96,061 in the year-ago period, it said.
The company's current lineup includes the SM3 compact, the all-electric SM3 Z.E. sedan, the QM3 small SUV, and the SM5, SM6 and SM7 sedans.
Renault S.A. has an 80 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
