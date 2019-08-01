S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 1, 2019
All Headlines 16:30 August 01, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.420 1.410 +1.0
3-year TB 1.309 1.292 +1.7
10-year TB 1.410 1.390 +2.0
2-year MSB 1.326 1.312 +1.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.822 1.803 +1.9
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 --
(END)
