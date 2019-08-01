Downpours hit Pyongyang, central regions of N. Korea: reports
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Intense downpours hit North Korea's central regions this week, including the capital Pyongyang, inundating some roads, the country's state media said Thursday.
"Downpour hit some areas in the central part of the country from 00:00 of July 29 to 18:00 of July 31," the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the Hydro-meteorological Administration.
"Heavy rainfall of more than 150 mm was witnessed in some parts of South Phyongan Province and Pyongyang City," the KCNA report said, adding that some counties in the province had precipitation of well over 200 millimeters.
The country's Korean Central Television also carried a report on the rain, showing a pedestrian crossing a flooded road in Pyongyang with his trousers rolled up.
"On some roads in Pyongyang motor traffic was temporarily suspended due to flooding," the TV report said.
Appearing on the TV report, a vice chairman of the country's national emergency and disaster committee said the country was "discharging water coming from the upstream of Taedong River in order to prevent torrential damage," referring to the river that runs through Pyongyang.
The North Korean reports, however, did not go into whether the torrential rain had caused major damage to the affected regions.
As the rains hit the country, Koryo Tours, a Western tour agency specializing in North Korean travel, posted photos of a rain-soaked Pyongyang on its Instagram account on Tuesday.
