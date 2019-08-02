U.S. concerned S. Korea-Japan trade row could worsen: report
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The United States is concerned a trade row between South Korea and Japan could escalate and is urging both sides to consider a "standstill agreement" to refrain from further actions, Reuters quoted a senior U.S. government official as saying Thursday.
The U.S. is also concerned about Seoul's apparent willingness to encourage anti-Japanese sentiment in South Korea, and Japan's possible removal of South Korea from a "white list" of nations given preferential treatment on export controls, which could hurt both economies and beyond, the official was quoted as telling reporters.
