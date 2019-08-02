Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea apparently conducts new projectile launch: report

All Headlines 04:39 August 02, 2019

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to have conducted another projectile launch similar to recent ones, Reuters quoted two U.S. officials as saying Thursday.

The launch did not pose a threat to North America, one of the officials added, saying it was unclear how many projectiles were launched.

If confirmed, it would be the third North Korean projectile launch in a week after two short-range ballistic missile tests last Thursday and two more on Wednesday.

