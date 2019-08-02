Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS

All Headlines 05:09 August 02, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday fired unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said, its third launch in a week.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were fired at 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 from South Hamgyong Province into the East Sea.

"We are monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!