(LEAD) N. Korea fires unidentified short-range projectiles: JCS
(ATTN: UPDATES with details from 4th para; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Friday fired unidentified short-range projectiles off its east coast, South Korea's military said, its third launch in a week.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles were fired at 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 a.m. from Yonghung, South Hamgyong Province, into the East Sea.
"We are monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said.
Last week, North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast, saying it sent a "solemn" warning to South Korea over its planned military exercises with the United States this month.
On Wednesday, North Korea fired two more such missiles, according to the JCS. North Korea disputed the assessment, saying it had tested a new rocket launch system.
U.N. Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from launching ballistic missiles of any kind.
Reuters earlier quoted two U.S. officials as saying a new projectile launch had been detected on Friday (Seoul time).
The launch did not pose a threat to North America, one official was quoted as saying, adding it was unclear how many projectiles had been launched.
(END)
