(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 2)

It will be inevitable for the Moon Jae-in administration to take "corresponding measures" against the neighboring country if Tokyo decides to strip Korea of its preferential trade status. Such measures might include the revocation of a military information-sharing pact with Japan, a move that could jeopardize security cooperation between the two countries. This could also undermine U.S.-Korea-Japan collaboration in coping with North Korea's nuclear and missile threats and curbing a rising China.